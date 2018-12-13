Watch Alexander Gerst's return to Earth

ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst is wrapping up his second stay on the International Space Station, the Horizons mission, running over 50 experiments for the partners of the weightless research laboratory as well as maintaining the outpost. Alexander became the second ESA astronaut to take over command of the International Space Station.

Alexander is returning to Earth in a Soyuz capsule on 20 December 2018 marking the end of the Horizons mission. He will travel on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft along with NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev.

The farewell, undocking and landing will be shown on NASA television below: