Luca, Drew and Alexander take a selfie with their Soyuz spacecraft

Beyond docking and hatch opening – watch live

At 18:28 CEST (16:28 GMT) on Saturday 20 July ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, NASA astronaut Drew Morgan and Roscosmos commander Alexander Skvortsov were launched to the International Space Station from the Baiknonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. ESA TV is covering all the action including the docking, hatch opening and the crew's arrival onboard.

Remaining live coverage is divided into two parts. All times are in CEST as follows: Docking 00:00-01:00 21 July

Hatch opening 02:00-03:00 21 July

You can also watch a replay of the liftoff below.

Beyond liftoff Access the video The four-orbit, six-hour journey to the International Space Station in the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft is the second spaceflight for Luca, the third for Alexander and the first for Drew. It marks the start of Luca’s Beyond mission and, once the trio has been welcomed aboard by current crew members Alexy Ochivin of Roscosmos and Nick Hague and Christina Koch of NASA, the beginning of Expedition 60.

Regular updates will be provided throughout the day on social media. You can follow the mission on Twitter at @esaspaceflight and in Italian at @ESA_Italia. You can also stay up to date with the mission blog at http://blogs.esa.int/luca-parmitano/ and connect with Luca via lucaparmitano.esa.int