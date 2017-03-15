A ‘toast’ to Copernicus Sentinel-2B as it delivers its first images

Brindisi, Italy

Just over a week after being lofted into orbit, the European Union’s Sentinel-2B satellite delivered its first images of Earth, offering a glimpse of the ‘colour vision’ it will provide for the Copernicus environmental monitoring programme.

With a swath width of 290 km, the satellite’s first acquisition began over the Baltic Sea and made a strip-like observation through eastern Europe, ending in northern Libya.

The data were relayed in real time to the Matera ground station in Italy, where the images were then processed.

While eastern Europe was mostly cloudy, Italy’s sunny skies allowed the teams to get their first glimpse of the multispectral instrument’s capabilities over southern Italy’s Calabria and Apulia regions, the latter often referred to as the ‘heel of the boot’.

One of more distinctive features of this first acquisition is Apulia’s port city of Brindisi – appropriately the same word for the ‘toast’ ritual in Italian. Other areas captured in the first pass include the town of Crotone in Calabria and part of Albania's coast.