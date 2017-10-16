ESA takes the reins of the Disasters Charter

When disaster strikes, a group of international space agencies pools its resources and expertise to support relief efforts on the ground. For the next six months, ESA will be leading the International Charter Space and Major Disasters as it brings information from satellites to the aid of the vulnerable.

Every six months, a different member takes the role of Primus Inter Pares – or Charter lead. Last week, ESA took over this role for the sixth time, and is responsible for ensuring that the Charter’s policies and rules are respected.

ESA will also develop new partnerships with the space and the disaster risk-reduction communities.

“ESA plans to ensure that not only the operational activities of the Charter are running smoothly but will also prepare for future challenges,” said Maurice Borgeaud, head of ESA’s Earth Observation Science, Applications and Climate Department.

“Future challenges include the likely increase of the calls on the Charter, international collaboration with key partners running similar activities, and taking advantage of the ever-increasing availability of Earth observation data.”