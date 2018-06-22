Earth’s squishy interior gives rapid rise to Antarctica

Parts of Earth’s crust are rising very slowly owing to post-glacial rebound, but using GPS, researchers have found that West Antarctica is rising faster than almost anywhere else in the world. And, ESA’s GOCE gravity mission has, in turn, helped them to understand that the mantle below is unusually fluid.

Around 20 000 years ago, vast expanses of Earth’s surface were covered in thick ice. In some places the ice was 3 km thick – just like central Antarctica and Greenland today.

Earth’s hard rocky crust sits on top of the mantle. The mantle layer, which is some 2900 km-thick, is relatively soft and behaves like a viscous fluid that allows the crust, when weight-laden with thick ice, to be pushed down.

It is estimated that during the Ice Age, land below the thickest ice sunk by as much as 500 m.

When the ice eventually melted and Earth’s surface was relieved of the weighty burden, the crust rose again, first very quickly owing to an elastic rebound effect, and then much slower.

This process continues today, but the rate of rise, however, varies from place to place.

Valentina Barletta from National Space Institute at the Technical University of Denmark, and who led the recent research, explains, “When the ice melts and gets thinner, Earth re-adjusts and immediately rises by a few millimetres, depending on the amount of ice lost.

“Earth acts a bit like a hard memory-foam mattress. It re-adjusts slowly for several thousand years after the melting. In Scandinavia, the bedrock is rising by about 10 mm a year.”

Although Antarctica is still covered with thick ice, it too is on the rise.

The paper published in Science explains how scientists used data from GPS stations to reveal that the Amundsen Sea Embayment in West Antarctica is rising by up to 41 mm per year, one of the fastest rates ever recorded in glaciated areas.

In comparison, GPS in Greenland record uplift of up to 30 mm per year, but this is caused by the immediate elastic spring-like rebound.

The unusually fast bedrock rise in West Antarctica has led to new insight into the structure of the mantle below.