Live: 25 years of radar altimetry

Live from the Azores, follow the opening session of an event where world-class scientists meet to discuss the latest developments in our understanding of Earth’s surface variations observed by altimetry. Radar altimeters record the surface topography along the satellite’s ground track. They precisely measure a satellite’s height above water, land or ice by timing the interval between the transmission and reception of very short radar pulses.

Programme overview (all times in CEST)

11:00: Welcome addresses by representatives from ESA, CNES, Azores Regional Government and Portuguese Government

11:40: Early Development of Satellite Altimetry

12:00: Achievements of TOPEX/Poseidon and Jason Series

12:20: Assessment of the Global Mean Sea Level Budget with Altimetry

12:30: 25-Year Record of Global Mean Sea Level Change

12:40: Global Ocean Circulation from Satellite Altimetry

13:00: Satellite Altimetry and the Copernicus Marine Service

13:20: Progresses of Altimetry for Marine Ecology

13:40: The Ocean Mean Dynamic Topography

13:50: 25 Years of Progress in Sea Floor Mapping

14:00: Coastal Altimetry

14:20: CryoSat-2 for Inland Water Applications

14:40: Polar Altimetry

14:50: The Younger, Thinner, Faster Arctic Sea Ice Cover

