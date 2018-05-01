Live: opening session
ESA’s Living Planet Symposium is being held on 13–17 May in Milan, Italy. With over 4000 participants attending, it will be the world’s biggest conference on Earth observation to date. The event will not only see scientists present their latest findings on Earth’s environment and climate based on satellite data, but will also focus on the importance of Earth observation in building a sustainable future and a resilient society.
Programme (all times in CEST):
09:00 Opening
09:05 Welcome by Italian Officials
09:20 Welcome by ESA Director General, Johann-Dietrich Wörner
09:30 Italy and Earth observation, Italian Space Agency President, Giorgio Saccoccia
09:40 EO Europe 2040, ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Josef Aschbacher
10:00 Copernicus programme, DG Grow Deputy Director-General, Pierre Delsaux
10:10 Stimulating research and innovation, DG RTD Deputy Director-General, Patrick Child
10:20 Satellite meteorology, Eumetsat Director General, Alain Ratier
10:30 Young generation and climate change, Fridays for Future, Jakob Blasel
10:40 Interval: Music from the Milan Conservatory
11:00 Moderated discussion
11:45 End
