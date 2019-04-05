Preserving heritage data at ESA

ERS-1 first image

Why is archiving and curating heritage satellite data so fundamentally important? How can heritage data from old satellites be used to compare with current findings?

This week, ESA is focusing on its core Basic Activities, which, for Earth observation and other directorates, include preserving precious data.

Satellites provide vast quantities of data. While these data are processed and used by scientists and analysts to understand and monitor Earth, they are also carefully archived at ESA’s Earth Observation Data Centres.

For the last 30 years, ESA has been providing data, technical information and analysis tools in support of various missions. Through its Heritage Data Programme, for example, ESA ensures the digital preservation of and access to archived satellite data for scientists, policy makers and value-adding companies.

These long time-series of datasets are of great importance and are needed to determine changes in our planet’s climate so it is vital that satellite data and other Earth science data are preserved for future generations and still accessible and usable after many years. The older the data, although more difficult to find and preserve, the more valuable they become, especially for long-term statistics.