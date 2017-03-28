Climate from Space

Climate at your fingertips

Discover our planet’s changing climate through the eyes of satellites with Climate from Space, a new digital book for iPad and Android tablets featuring interactive maps and video interviews with top scientists.

Informative animations Showcasing more than 30 years of global satellite observations, this interactive app explains climate change, the impact it has on our daily lives, and how satellites are monitoring the climate. In a new way of presenting scientific research, the digital book integrates more than 500 gigabytes of data from ESA’s Climate Change Initiative into virtual globes and maps. It shows how key climate variables such as ocean temperature, sea level, carbon dioxide and soil moisture are changing through time. It explains how individual climate variables interact, and how they contribute to climate phenomena such as El Niño or global warming.

Explaining climate science Text, images, diagrams and animations explain how these parts of the Earth system affect human life and activity, and why measuring them is important for climate science. Leading scientists from across Europe explain their work in their own words in short video interviews. “Climate from Space is a beautifully designed and richly informative resource,” said Dr Fiona Strawbridge, Head of Digital Education, University College London in the UK. “The interactive data viewer allows you to compare different phenomena and how they change over time – and you can roam around the globe, zooming in on areas that interest you.

Interactive globes “The narrative is illustrated with well-chosen images – some of which are animated. A really impressive app.” Climate from Space is available to download for iPad and Android tablets. This digital book was created for ESA’s Climate Office by specialists Planetary Visions.