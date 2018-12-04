Monitoring climate change from space

Monitoring our changing planet More about this video

Rising global temperatures and the effects of climate change are huge and environmental challenges. Satellites provide unequivocal evidence of the changes taking place and provide decision-makers with the information they need to address these complicated issues – as demonstrated in efforts underway at the COP24 summit in Poland.

Representatives from almost 200 countries have gathered in Katowice, Poland for the 24th conference of the Parties (COP24) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said, “We are in trouble. We are in deep trouble with climate change. Climate change is running faster than we are and we must catch up sooner rather than later, before it is too late.”

One of most important tasks at the summit is to agree the course of action to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement – and, with the 2°C target now deemed not enough, to coordinate an international effort to halt warming at 1.5°C.

COP24 is expected to agree and finalise the ‘Katowice Rule Book’ for implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The meeting focuses on a triangle of nature, man and technology, and will investigate how they can be used to reduce climate change and mitigate its effects.