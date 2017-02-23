Two radar eyes are better than one

Fields in 3D

A novel airborne experiment over the flat agricultural landscape of the Netherlands recently simulated, for the first time, images that could be taken by radar satellites orbiting in tandem.

Involving two aircraft flying in very close formation with each carrying a radar instrument, this first flight is part of a larger campaign in Belgium next month.

Carried out by the Dutch MetaSensing company, the campaign marks the opening of an exciting new way that radar satellites could be used in the future.

Unlike today’s radar satellites with their single instruments, two satellites in tandem could view Earth’s surface from slightly different positions to offer a unique 3D view of the landscape below.