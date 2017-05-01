Watch live: Paradigm shifts and future prospects in Earth observation
Follow the ‘Paradigm shifts and future prospects in Earth observation’ seminar via live webstream from ESA’s establishment in Italy on 11 May.
Earth-observing technologies are constantly evolving, as well as the way we process and exploit the data coming from satellites. The scientific, societal and economic benefits of these data are virtually endless – and realising their full potential in these three areas is key. At the seminar, leading international industry players from companies including Google Earth, Microsoft and SAP will discuss the changing trends and prospects for Earth observation.
Follow the event online and join in the conversation via Twitter using the hashtag #FutureEO. Selected questions from social media participants will be asked to the panel of experts during the two open discussion portions of the programme.
Live webstream programme (all times in CEST):
09:00–09:10 Welcome by Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director of Earth Observation Programmes, and Roberto Battiston, President of ASI
09:10–10:30 ‘Panel elevators’ – four international industry leaders and Earth observation experts discuss changing trends in remote sensing
10:30–11:00 Interviews with participants
11:00–12:00 Open discussion
12:00–13:30 Break in live coverage
13:30–15:00 ‘Panel elevators’ – five international industry leaders and Earth observation experts discuss prospects for remote sensing
15:00–15:30 Interviews with participants
15:30–16:30 Open discussion
16:30–16:40 Closing remarks by Josef Aschbacher
