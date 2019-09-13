Winning bootcamp ideas at Φ-week

Winning team

On the sidelines of ESA’s Φ-week, a five-day app-development bootcamp took place where young developers came together to solve big industry challenges using Earth observation data. The teams developed app prototypes, which were tested by a set of users. Those with the best commercial potential were awarded with prizes.

This year’s first prize went to PowerPatrol – whose winning idea focused on risks of wildfire. It is an end-to-end demonstrative platform that allows users to visualise their entire asset network, specify an area of interest, and predict risk of wildfire by tree contact. The winners won an €800 travel voucher to a startup event of their choice and a three-month license to further develop their prototype.

Last year’s winning team was AMIGROW, an initiative that integrates field information about crop health and management practices with satellite imagery to provide farmers with valuable insights to manage crop production and maximise crop yield.