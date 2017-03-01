Views of the excitement and activity at ESA’s mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, when 100 invited social-media users from almost 30 countries took part in the #Sentinel2Go launch event.
The programme included behind-the-scenes guided tours of the centre’s control facilities, briefings by mission operations experts and an ‘all-nighter’ in the event room. Participants followed the launch via live video feed from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and could meet ESA and European specialists on land and food, coasts and security, cities and society, space technology and new business opportunities.
