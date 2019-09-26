Supporting Sustainable Development

Artist's impression of a moon base.

ESA works to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of its commitment to improve life on Earth while making scientific and engineering breakthroughs in space. The SDGs address a wide variety of aims, from environmental sustainability to human rights and equality.

Space research, technology and exploration push the limits of human ingenuity and abilities, expanding the frontiers of possibility in everything from launchers and satellites to teamwork and international collaboration.

The hard-won knowledge that sends missions to far-off worlds and supports human life in orbit can, and must, make life better here on Earth as well.

While there have always been spinoffs, applications and services arising as a result of all space programmes, in 2008 ESA kicked off the Space for Earth initiative to aid acceleration of these knowledge transfers and improve sharing of information.

“We knew the opportunity was there, but we had to take advantage of it,” said Isabelle Duvaux-Béchon, who set up Space for Earth as Head of the Member States Relations and Partnerships Office. “Since founding the initiative we’ve seen success in sharing ESA’s work with policy makers, non-profit organisations, and businesses.”