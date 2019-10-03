Call for Media: Last chance to view Europe’s Solar Orbiter

ESA’s new Sun explorer will leave Europe soon, with final launch preparations starting in November at Cape Canaveral in Florida, US. ESA and Airbus Defence and Space invite members of the media to get a final glimpse of Solar Orbiter on 18 October at IABG’s space test centre in Ottobrunn, near Munich, Germany, before the spacecraft departs for the launch site.

The Sun up close

Solar Orbiter will study the Sun and its dynamic solar wind up close, in much more detail than previously possible. It will observe the as-yet uncharted polar regions of our parent star, and provide key information on how it drives the constantly changing space weather throughout the Solar System. This will help us better understand the star we live with, how it affects the space environment around Earth and beyond.

The spacecraft is currently undergoing final testing and will depart for Florida at the end of October, ahead of its scheduled February 2020 launch from Cape Canaveral.

Experts from ESA, Airbus DS and Solar Orbiter instrument teams will present the mission, its technical challenges and scientific goals during a dedicated programme for media, from 10:30 to 15:00 CEST on Friday 18 October. There will be ample opportunities for interviews with space experts and for taking photos and videos of the spacecraft in the cleanroom.

The event will be conducted in English. There will be no livestream.