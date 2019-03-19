Call for media: Cheops ready for launch in October

The satellite will observe bright stars that are known to host exoplanets, in particular those in the Earth-to-Neptune size range. By targeting known planets, Cheops can plan exactly where in the sky to point and when to catch the exoplanet as it transits across the disk of its host star. Its ability to observe multiple transits of each planet will enable scientists to achieve the high-precision transit signatures that are needed to measure the sizes of planets in this range.

The Cheops mission, ESA’s first mission dedicated to the study of exoplanets, is scheduled to lift off on a Soyuz rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, within the launch slot 15 October – 14 November 2019. Media representatives are invited to apply for accreditation to visit the spacecraft, which is in the clean rooms of Airbus in Madrid, on 29 March, before it goes into storage ahead of its shipment to Kourou later this year.

Observing exoplanets

The combination of the precise sizes determined by Cheops with masses determined from other measurements will be used to establish the bulk density of the planets, placing constraints on their composition.

These data, together with information on the host stars and the planet orbits, will provide key insight into the formation and evolutionary history of planets larger than Earth and smaller than Neptune.

Cheops is an ESA mission implemented in partnership with Switzerland and a number of other Member States including Spain.

Experts will present the mission, its technical challenges and scientific goals during a dedicated programme for media at Airbus. The spacecraft will be visible through a large window. Because of safety regulations only few TV broadcasters will be allowed into the cleanroom.

The event will be conducted in English language.

Provisional schedule at Airbus Madrid, 29 March

(all times in local CET)

14:30 Doors open

15:00 Fernando Varela, Head of Site and Airbus Space Systems in Spain

Welcome

15:05 Rafael Rodrigo, General Secretary for Coordination of Science Policy of the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities

The importance of Space Science in Spain

15:10 Juan Carlos Cortes, Director of European Programmes, Space and Technological Return at CDTI

The role of Spain in Cheops

15:15 Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science

Cheops: the first of three ESA exoplanet missions and its importance for our science programme

15:25 Nicola Rando, ESA Cheops project manager

Status of the project and what lies ahead

15:35 Andres Borges, Airbus Cheops project manager

Steps towards launch

15:45 Ignasi Ribas, Cheops science team, Spanish National Research Council & Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia

The role of Cheops within the current challenges of exoplanet science

15:55 Christopher Broeg, Consortium Cheops Project Manager, University of Bern

The science of Cheops, the Cheops instrument and operations

16:05 Q&A

16:30 Photo and video opportunity of the satellite situated in the clean room

17:30 End