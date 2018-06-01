ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter showing the region where the ancient Uzboi Vallis enters Holden crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars. The valley begins on the northern rim of the Argyre basin and was formed by running water. The fluvial deposits are clearly visible in the impact cratered terrain.

The image was taken by the orbiter’s Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System, CaSSIS on 31 May 2018 and captures an approximately 22.7 x 6.6 km segment centred at 26.8ºS/34.8ºW. North is to the bottom left in this orientation.