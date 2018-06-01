ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter showing the region where the ancient Uzboi Vallis enters Holden crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars. The valley begins on the northern rim of the Argyre basin and was formed by running water. The fluvial deposits are clearly visible in the impact cratered terrain.
The image was taken by the orbiter’s Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System, CaSSIS on 31 May 2018 and captures an approximately 22.7 x 6.6 km segment centred at 26.8ºS/34.8ºW. North is to the bottom left in this orientation.
ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter image of a section of the Ius Chasma floor located within the vast Valles Marineris canyon in the equatorial region of Mars. This image shows the interior deposits, layers and the floor material.
The image was taken by the orbiter’s Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System, CaSSIS on 27 May 2018 and captures an approximately 40.8 x 9 km segment centred at 7.8ºS/80.3ºW. North is to the bottom left in this orientation.
ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter image of layered clay-rich deposits on the floor of one of the two ExoMars 2020 landing site finalists, located in the transition region between the cratered southern highlands and the smooth northern lowlands of Mars. The imaged region is located between Mawrth Vallis, an ancient water outflow-channel, and Oyama crater.
The image was taken by the orbiter’s Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System, CaSSIS on 29 May 2018 and captures an approximately 43.1 x 7.1 km segment centred at 24.2°N/19.0°W. North is towards the bottom left in this orientation.
ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter image of a region close to the giant Hellas basin in the southern hemisphere of Mars. The 2300 km diameter basin hosted a giant lake in the past, fed by a number of valleys. The crater in this image, located towards the northeast of Hellas, shows the presence of several gullies that point to the region’s wetter past.
The image was taken by the orbiter’s Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System, CaSSIS on 29 May 2018 and captures an approximately 40.2 x 8.7 km segment centred on 33.5ºS/82.8ºE. North is to the right and slightly up in this orientation.
ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter image of the eastern flank of Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the Solar System. In this scene, lava flow fields and lava channels are cross-cut by large volcano-tectonic structures. Aligned depressions at the far right of the image hint at a possible collapsed lava tube.
The image was taken by the orbiter’s Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System, CaSSIS on 25 May 2018 and captures an approximately 32 x 9.8 km segment centred at 15.8ºN/ 129.2ºW. North is to the right and slightly up in this orientation.
