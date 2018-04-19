Call for media: Second data release from ESA's Gaia mission
Media representatives are invited to a briefing on the second data release of ESA's Gaia mission, an astrometry mission to map more than one billion stars in our Galaxy, the Milky Way.
The media briefing is being organised by ESA at the ILA Berlin Air and Space Show in Germany, on Wednesday 25 April 2018, 11:00–12:15 CEST. The show opens at 10:00 CEST.
Launched in December 2013, Gaia is destined to create the most accurate map yet of the Milky Way. By making high-precision measurements of the positions and motions of stars in the Milky Way, it will answer questions about the origin and evolution of our home galaxy.
The first data release in 2016, which contained positions of more than one billion stars plus distances and motions of a subset of two million, has already generated hundreds of scientific publications. The second data release is taking the census of our Galaxy to an entirely new level, including three-dimensional positions and two-dimensional motions of more than 1.3 billion stars, as well as their brightnesses and colours.
The media briefing will showcase the content of the data release and will highlight examples of the science that will be possible.
Programme
11:00
Johann-Dietrich Wörner, ESA Director General
11:15
Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director of Earth Observation
11:20
Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science
11:30
Anthony Brown, Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium, Leiden University
11:45
Antonella Vallenari, Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium, Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), Astronomical Observatory of Padua
12:00
Question and answer session, and opening of the Gaia Archive
Follow online
Watch webstream
Twitter: @esascience. Ask questions via #AskESA.
More about ESA at ILA
More about ILA
How to get to ILA
For further information, please contact:
ESA Media Relations Office
Tel: +33 1 53 69 72 99
Email: media@esa.int
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!