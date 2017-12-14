Günther Hasinger appointed as ESA Director of Science
14 December 2017
The Council of the European Space Agency announced the appointment of Günther Hasinger as the next Director of Science. He will succeed Alvaro Giménez, who has served in the position since 2011.
Prof. Hasinger is currently Director of the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii.
For a full biography, go to: http://www.ifa.hawaii.edu/faculty/director.shtml
