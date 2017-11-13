The Horse and the Dragon

Using further observations obtained with ALMA, the astronomers spotted carbon monoxide and water vapour in this object, and used these emissions to estimate how far away it is from us. This confirmed that they were observing the source as it was only a billion years after the Big Bang.

The high-resolution observations performed with ALMA had an extra surprise in store.

“On closer inspection, this unique object was even more exciting than we could expect, consisting not just of one ancient, massive galaxy, but of a pair of distinct massive galaxies about to merge,” explains Dominik.

These two galaxies, each roughly as massive as our Milky Way, were informally dubbed the ‘Horse’ and the ‘Dragon’.

Teeming with star formation, they are 10 to 100 times more massive than most galaxies at the same epoch in the Universe’s history. The Horse and the Dragon will eventually come together, giving rise to an even more massive galaxy in a few hundred million years’ time.

The finding demonstrates that giant galaxies, albeit rare, did exist at very early cosmic epochs and could well be the progenitors of the massive ones harbouring ageing stars that are observed at slightly later times, when the Universe’s age was only a couple billions of years.

The team is now busy investigating this extreme merging system in even greater detail, studying the properties of its stellar population and dust with ALMA as well as with the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

“We are also looking for possible satellites, smaller galaxies that might have been caught in the gravitational field of the two behemoths, as we would expect from theory,” says Dominik.

In the near future, observations with the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, to be launched in 2019, will allow astronomers to delve deeper into the secrets of this system.

Further into the future, there will be an additional tool to investigate the early Universe through galactic mergers – though only those at a much more advanced stage than the Horse and the Dragon, when the supermassive black holes at the centre of each galaxy are about to coalesce. Such cosmic collisions release gravitational waves – fluctuations in the fabric of spacetime – that can be observed by ESA’s future gravitational wave observatory, LISA.

In the meantime, it is unlikely that many more systems like the one recognised by Dominik and his collaborators will be uncovered. If current theories about galaxy formation are correct, such beasts are extremely rare. Nevertheless, the team will keep investigating data from the Herschel archive for possible evidence of other interesting sources.

“This exciting result, obtained by thoroughly combing through Herschel’s surveys combined with extensive follow-up observations, demonstrates the powerful legacy and long-term impact of the data now, several years after the observing was done,” says Göran Pilbratt, Herschel project scientist at ESA.

“This will continue to be the case for many years.”