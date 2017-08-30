Space-inspired Star Storm to premiere next month

Star Storm, an explosive performance inspired by stellar processes in the Universe, will be premiered at the 2017 Ars Electronica Festival in Linz, Austria, on 10 September.

The creator of the show is Aoife van Linden Tol, the recipient of the first art&science@ESA residency organised by Ars Electronica in partnership with ESA.

A multimedia artist working primarily with explosive materials, Aoife spent six weeks at ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands to research her project.

During that first part of her residency, she had numerous conversations and brainstorming sessions with scientists, absorbing information about research on the composition, life cycle, magnetic behaviour and light production within stars, including our Sun.

Drawing from the information she collected at ESA, Aoife designed a powerful and poetic experience with a series of explosive events.

Each represents a specific phenomenon that might be taking place at any time in stars somewhere in the Universe.