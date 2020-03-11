ExoMars rover
Heads of ESA and Roscosmos discuss future of ExoMars

On 12 March ESA Director General Jan Wörner and Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin will meet by videoconference to discuss the ExoMars project and its progress towards launch readiness.

The ExoMars programme is a joint programme between ESA and Roscosmos and comprises two missions: the first – the Trace Gas Orbiter – launched in 2016 while the second comprises a rover and surface platform. Together they will address the question of whether life has ever existed on Mars.

