Live discussion to celebrate Hubble's 30th anniversary

Join us on Friday 24 April for a live streamed conversation with Hubble experts from around the world to mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic observatory.

On 24 April 2020, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope celebrates 30 years of science discoveries that have revolutionised nearly all areas of current astronomical research, from planetary science to cosmology, and its countless pictures that are unmistakably out of this world.

Guests during the live discussion will reflect on Hubble’s impact on their professional careers, the development of astronomy as a discipline, and the public perception of our Universe.

Watch live on ESA Web TV: https://esawebtv.esa.int/

The conversations will take place according to following schedule on Friday 24 April: