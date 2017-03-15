Free Search (19775 images)
Brindisi, Italy
- Title Brindisi, Italy
- Released 15/03/2017 4:00 pm
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA
- Description
Acquired on 15 March 2017, this subset from the first image from Sentinel-2B features the southern Italian port city of Brindisi – appropriately the same word for the ‘toast’ ritual in Italian.
