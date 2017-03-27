ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet completed his second spacewalk on Friday, 24 March 2017 along with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough. NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson remained inside to help the duo suit up, exit and reenter the Station.

Spacewalks often include routine maintenance of the International Space Station. The to-do list this time included disconnecting cables from a docking adapter, lubricating the Dextre robotic hand, inspecting a radiator, and replacing cameras.

In this photo, Thomas is working on the Canadian robotic arm. Standing on a foot restraint, he is using a lubrication tool (it resembles a selfie stick) to oil Dextre.

Thomas is scheduled to complete one of the two remaining spacewalks for Expedition 50. He will next venture out with Peggy, bringing his spacewalk total up to three on his first mission.

The spacewalk lasted 6 h 34 min.