A rescue drone designed to save lives, one of a family under development by an ESA-based start-up in the Netherlands.

Inspired by the refugee crisis, the Avy company has been working on robust, long-duration drones capable of detecting people in distress and, if necessary, dropping life jackets, life buoys, food and medicine.

The company was selected from more than a thousand entries as a finalist in the international Drones for Good competition in Dubai.

The company is currently based at ESA’s Business Incubation Centre in Noordwijk, receiving technical and business advice.