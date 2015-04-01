Free Search (19986 images)
A rescue drone designed to save lives, one of a family under development by an ESA-based start-up in the Netherlands.
Inspired by the refugee crisis, the Avy company has been working on robust, long-duration drones capable of detecting people in distress and, if necessary, dropping life jackets, life buoys, food and medicine.
The company was selected from more than a thousand entries as a finalist in the international Drones for Good competition in Dubai.
The company is currently based at ESA’s Business Incubation Centre in Noordwijk, receiving technical and business advice.
