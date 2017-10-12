Free Search (21304 images)
Hurricane Ophelia’s temperature
- Title Hurricane Ophelia’s temperature
- Released 17/10/2017 10:28 am
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
- Description
The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite saw the temperature at the top of Hurricane Ophelia on 15 October 2017 as the storm approached the British Isles.
Ophelia has since been downgraded from a hurricane to a storm.
The brightness temperature of the clouds at the top of the storm, some 12–15 km above the ocean, range from about –50°C near the eye of the storm to about 15°C at the edges.
Hurricanes are one of the forces of nature that can be tracked only by satellites, providing up-to-date imagery so that authorities know when to take precautionary measures. Satellites deliver information on a storm’s extent, wind speed and path, and on key features such as cloud thickness, temperature, and water and ice content.
Sentinel-3’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer measures energy radiating from Earth’s surface in nine spectral bands and two viewing angles.
- Id 385343
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|1869
|0
|