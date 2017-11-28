Free Search (21471 images)
New Norcia solar
- Title New Norcia solar
- Released 28/11/2017 2:25 pm
- Copyright ESA/D. O'Donnell, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
- Description
ESA’s deep-space ground station at New Norcia, Western Australia, is now being powered in part by sunlight, thanks to a new solar power ‘farm’ completed in August 2017.
The farm has 840 photovoltaic panels arranged in five double rows with a rated capacity of 250 kW. This is expected to generate 470 MWh of electricity annually, about 40% of the station’s annual needs and equal to the electricity needed to power 134 typical households.
More information
- Id 387214
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|239
|0
|