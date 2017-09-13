ESA engineers test and debug ground control software and equipment, identifying and solving problems before a current or future mission can be affected.

They work close to real mission conditions to verify new software and hardware in a complete chain.

This runs from the flight controllers who sit at workstations through the complex and sophisticated mission control systems and ground tracking stations used to transmit commands right up to the satellite. And it’s all simulated in a safe, effective and rigorous way, helping to ensure the success of ESA missions.

