A trio of future explorers take part in a ‘rover sim’, practising driving a virtual rover across a rocky lunar landscape.

Hannah and Lukas, from Gymnasium Michelstadt, and Lilly, from the Schule auf der Aue, in Münster, were at ESA’s mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, recently, to gain practical workplace experience.

The three worked as a team, responsible for surface operations, navigation and driving.

More information

Meteron