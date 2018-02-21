Goonhilly Earth Station, a commercial tracking station in Cornwall, UK, will be upgraded to provide Europe’s first deep-space services on a commercial basis.

Under the project, the station’s GHY-6 antenna (seen here), built in 1985 and featuring a 32 m-diameter dish, will be upgraded to provide high bit-rate data links for missions far from Earth – typically exceeding 2 million km.

These include not only missions to our somewhat closer Moon, but also to the asteroids and planetary destinations such as Mars.

More information

Major European Space Agency Project at Goonhilly

ESA ground station network