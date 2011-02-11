Free Search (21679 images)
Island heart
- Title Island heart
- Released 14/02/2018 10:00 am
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
- Description
For Valentine’s Day we bring you a little heart-shaped island, which has been imaged from space by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Lying about 20 km off the coast of India’s state of Karnataka, in the Arabian Sea, the uninhabited island of Netrani may be small, but is perfectly formed. Sentinel-2 images Earth in 13 spectral channels, and since today is all about romance, Netrani has been processed using a combination of the instrument infrared channels so that the island appears in red – a red heart for Valentine’s Day.
The image was captured on 30 January 2018.
- Id 390237
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|2301
|0
|