Spanish street artist Lily Brik works on her canvas art during the Graffiti without Gravity space art competition.

ESA and The Hague Street Art teamed up for a unique crossover project between street art and space travel last week.

On May 18th, 10 street artists from across Europe competed to create their own masterpiece on a square canvas using ‘space’ as inspiration at Space Expo in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

A three-member jury, together with voting by the public, will select which artist created the very best artwork within the deadline of one day.

The selected artist will win a seat on a parabolic flight and become the first street artist to draw a piece of art in microgravity.

During three-hour flights, ESA runs experiments on a rollercoaster aircraft that offers 20 seconds of zero gravity at the top of the apex as it flies up and down at 45° angles.

See the final 12 products and vote here from now until 1 June.