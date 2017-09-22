Mounted at the highest point of ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands, this fisheye camera keeps a constant watch on the sky, looking out for bright fireballs.

This is one of a network of specially-designed cameras stretching across Europe, called the Fireball Recovery and Planetary Inter Observation Network, FRIPON. In just over a year of operations ESTEC’s FRIPON camera has spotted six fireballs – very bright meteors burning up in the atmosphere.

Find out more about the FRIPON network in this video produced for Asteroid Day 2018.

