Quasi-optical terahertz detectors from German company ACST, on show during ESA’s Industry Space Days at its ESTEC technical centre this week.

Between infrared and microwaves in the electromagnetic spectrum, terahertz waves can be used to survey galactic evolution and gather data on ozone depletion as well as in terrestrial airport body scanners.

More than 1 500 attendees and upwards of 850 European space companies participated in the two-day Industry Space Days, Europe’s leading conference on the business of space.

This year saw a special focus on the needs of small-medium enterprises. Also under discussion was the miniature satellites known as CubeSats, making space accessible to even the smallest companies, and fast evolving into a dynamic global market.

Attendees were also given guided tours of ESA’s suite of technical laboratories located at Noordwijk-based ESTEC in the Netherlands. These unique facilities are placed at the disposal of all European space companies as well as ESA missions.

To rewatch the two days of Industry Space Days talks on its main stage, go here.