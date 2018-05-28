Free Search (23788 images)
The accidentally discovered galaxy Bedin I
- Title The accidentally discovered galaxy Bedin I
- Released 31/01/2019 4:00 pm
- Copyright ESA/Hubble, NASA, Bedin et al.; CC BY 4.0
- Description
This image, taken with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys shows a part the globular cluster NGC 6752. Behind the bright stars of the cluster a denser collection of faint stars is visible — a previously unknown dwarf spheroidal galaxy. This galaxy, nicknamed Bedin 1, is about 30 million light-years from Earth.
More information: Hubble fortuitously discovers a new galaxy in the cosmic neighbourhood
