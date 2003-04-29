Free Search (24141 images)
Southern Crab Nebula
- Title Southern Crab Nebula
- Released 18/04/2019 4:00 pm
- Copyright NASA, ESA, and STScI
- Description
This incredible image of the hourglass-shaped Southern Crab Nebula was taken to mark the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s 29th anniversary in space. The nebula, created by a binary star system, is one of the many objects that Hubble has demystified throughout its productive life. This new image adds to our understanding of the nebula and demonstrates the telescope’s continued capabilities.
