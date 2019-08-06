On the launchpad, the rocket rises toward the sky. On stage, an orchestra summons the symphony of space, joined by a choir and band.

Välkommen till Stockholm, Swedish home of a festival that has run for 15 years at the heart of the city centre. This is where a constellation of European astronauts, epic music under the stars and a live connection with the International Space Station will kick off today at the height of the Scandinavian summer.

Space is the theme of this year’s Stockholm Culture Festival. Highlights of opening night include the world premiere of the multimedia experience ‘Space Station Earth’, as well as a live call with Luca Parmitano on the International Space Station and in-person appearances by ESA astronauts Tim Peake and Thomas Reiter.

This image was taken during the rehearsal of ‘Space Station Earth’, a new live experience featuring images shot by astronauts set to original music by composer Ilan Eshkeri and presented to the audience with the latest in audio-visual techniques. Get a taste of the show here.

Attendance is free, but if you cannot pass by Stockholm tonight you can follow the live call with Luca on the International Space Station at 20:10 CEST (18:10) via NASA Live.

The festival invites thousands to experience space through popular culture from 13 to 17 August. Art, music, films and science activities for all ages will take to the streets to satisfy the audience’s curiosity about space.

ESA astrophysicist Matt Taylor will share the fascinating space adventure of Rosetta, the first ever mission to land on a comet. Sweden’s first astronaut Christer Fuglesang will read excerpts of his five adventure books for children and answer questions about space.

At the festival’s giant interactive planet exhibition, the whole family can feel and learn more about our galaxy and how space can improve our lives on Earth. Building a house on Mars, putting together a musical satellite, painting the universe and making a cosmic necklace are also part of the family-friendly activities.

For more information about the programme please visit: https://kulturfestivalen.stockholm.se