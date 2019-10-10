Free Search (24933 images)
Michel Mayor with early career scientists at ESA
10/10/2019
Nobel laureate Michel Mayor during his visit to ESA's European Astronomy Space Centre (ESAC) near Madrid, Spain, where he gave a seminar on the subject 'Exoplanets: past, present and future' on 10 October.
In this photo, Michel Mayor (University of Geneva) is pictured with early career scientists, including ESA trainees, Young Graduate Trainees and Research Fellows, and students from CAB – Centro de Astrobiología (Madrid, Spain).
An emeritus professor at the University of Geneva, Mayor was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics together with Didier Queloz for the first discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star. The two Swiss astrophysicists shared the prize with James Peebles, honoured for the theoretical framework of cosmology used to investigate the Universe on its largest scales.
Watch a replay of Michel Mayor's seminar here
About the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics
