Highlights 2016
- Title Highlights 2016
- Released: 20/12/2016
- Length 00:06:00
- Language English
- Footage Type TV Exchanges
- Copyright ESA
- Description
2016 has been an incredible year for the European Space Agency. With astronauts visiting the ISS, Galileo deployment going at full speed and initial services declared. Or pioneering missions such as ExoMars. ESA is once again proving it is at the forefront of cutting edge technology and that its missions are an enrichment for the whole of humanity.
