Earth from Space: Special edition
- Title Earth from Space: Special edition
- Released: 03/01/2017
- Length 00:05:37
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme.
In this special edition, Sentinel-2 Mission Manager Bianca Hoersch and Sentinel-2 Project Manager Francois Spoto join the show to tell us about their roles in the Sentinel-2 mission, the multispectral instrument and data applications.
