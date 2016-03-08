Free Search (3221 videos)
Earth from Space: Special edition
- Title Earth from Space: Special edition
- Released: 21/02/2017
- Length 00:05:51
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme.
In this special edition, Jacqueline McGlade from the UN Environment Programme and ESA’s Josef Aschbacher join the show to discuss how satellite data can contribute to the UNEP’s Global Environment Outlook.
