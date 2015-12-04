Free Search (3280 videos)
‘Climate from Space’ demo
- Title ‘Climate from Space’ demo
- Released: 28/03/2017
- Length 00:02:02
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright Planetary Visions; music: “View of the Greenland Sea north of Siglufjörður, 2” by The Gateless Gate, CC BY-NC-ND 4.0
- Description
Discover our planet’s changing climate through the eyes of satellites with Climate from Space, a new digital book for iPad and Android tablets featuring interactive maps and video interviews with top scientists.
Showcasing more than 30 years of global satellite observations, this app explains climate change, the effect it has on our daily lives, and how satellites are monitoring the climate.
