Earth from Space: Special edition
- Title Earth from Space: Special edition
- Released: 08/03/2017
- Length 00:03:18
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme. In this special edition, ESA's Bianca Hoersch joins us from the Sentinel Mission Control room at ESA’s operations centre in Germany to discuss her role as Sentinel-2 Mission Manager.
