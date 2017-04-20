Free Search (3289 videos)
2017 Queensland floods
- Title 2017 Queensland floods
- Released: 28/04/2017
- Length 00:00:16
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
- Description
Heavy rains following Tropical Cyclone Debbie have caused rivers in eastern Australia to breach their banks, inundating roads and homes.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission captured these images of an area about 120 km northwest of Rockhampton, near the Junee State Forest.
Here we see sediment-filled floodwaters from the Mackenzie and surrounding rivers inundating the land on 1 April. By 11 April, the waters appear to have receded.
