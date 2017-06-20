Free Search (3365 videos)
David Parker interview at Le Bourget
- Title David Parker interview at Le Bourget
- Released: 20/06/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Interview with ESA's head of human spaceflight and robotic exploration David Parker at the Paris Air and Space Show, on the first European commercial opportunity to conduct research in space, 20 June 2017.
Dubbed ‘Ice Cubes’, the service offers room to run experiments and conduct research in weightlessness inside ESA’s Columbus laboratory on the International Space Station. It will allow experiments to run for over four months in space.
