On 15 June, at ‘Libreria AsSaggi’, in Rome, ESA Director General Jan Woerner met university students and young people to discuss the future of Europe’s space activities and the new era of space. He explored concepts around Space 4.0 during the hour-long event, which was moderated by scientist and AsSaggi associate, Ettore Perozzi.

Located in the centre of Rome, Libreria AsSaggi, where the DG delivered his talk, is a bookshop specialised in science. The bookshop hosts a range of cultural events, from storytime sessions to readings and talks with high-profile authors, concerts and poetry meetings, mainly focused on the dissemination of scientific literature, and collaborates regularly with ESA.

In the past, spacetweeps and general public met ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano at Libreria AsSaggi to talk about his Volare mission (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYcJ2MLiBbo).

The bookshop has a wide collection of scientific books, both specialised and for general public, but includes also essays and novels.

Useful links:

http://www.libreriaassaggi.it/

http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Human_Spaceflight/Astronauts/Chance_to_meet_ESA_astronaut_Luca_Parmitano

http://www.esa.int/About_Us/Ministerial_Council_2016/What_is_space_4.0