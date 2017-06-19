Free Search (3365 videos)
Le Bourget roundup Day 1
- Released: 20/06/2017
Roundup of activities in the space pavilion on the opening day at the 52nd Paris Air and Space Show, including visit of the French President Emmanuel Macron, 19 June 2017.
