New space exploration competition
- Released: 21/06/2017
- Length 01:00:00
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
Announced at the Paris Air Show 21 June, a new Space Exploration Masters, raising awareness of the prize opportunities for the best business success from a Technology Transfer related to space exploration technologies and business innovation ideas. Initiated by ESA and organised by Anwendungszentrum GmbH Oberpfaffenhofen, the Space Exploration Masters will support Europe's goals to explore space for new business innovation and technology transfer success benefiting Earth.
